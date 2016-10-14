Oct 14 Next Generation Satellite Communications Ltd

* Update on legal action against NEO Telemedia Limited

* Arch and Hillgo have filed an inter parte summons on 13 october 2016 in high court of Hong Kong

* Summons was filed applying for an order to appoint Vincent Fok & Daniel Chow to be provisional liquidator of NEO

* Hearing date for application has been scheduled for 28 october 2016