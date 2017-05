BRIEF-Board approves National Finance's offer of cash buyout to co's shareholders

May 16 Oman ORIX Leasing Company •Board has agreed in-principle to the Cash Offer which equates to a Price of 1.20x the ending Book Value of Oman ORIX Leasing Co as at 31st March 2017 "The Cut-Off Date".