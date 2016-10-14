BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 14 Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
* Sept-quarter consol net loss 363.1 million rupees
* Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 161.8 million rupees
* Consol net loss in sept quarter was 351 million rupees last year as per Ind-As; consol total income from operations was 172.6 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dbyO0T Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago