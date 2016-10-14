Oct 14 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd

* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah PL as lender and customer H as borrower

* Pursuant to loan agreement, Oi Wah PL has agreed to grant loan to customer H for a term of 1 month

* Principal amount under loan agreement is HK$8.5 million