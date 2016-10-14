MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Aureus Mining Inc :
* Aureus Mining Inc - US$72 million equity fundraise to finance the transition to an owner-operator mining model and strengthen the balance sheet
* Aureus Mining Inc - granted an option to numis securities limited in order to enable numis to increase size of placing by up to 540 million shares
* Aureus Mining Inc - raised approximately $72 million through issue of 3.9 billion new common shares of company at placing price
* Aureus Mining Inc says company is targeting production of approximately 100,000 ounces of gold in 2017
* Aureus Mining Inc - option to numis securities limited to increase size of placing for gross proceeds of approximately us$10 million
* Aureus Mining-approximately us$60 million to be raised from mng gold jersey through a direct subscription with company at a price of 1.5p per share
* Aureus Mining - proceeds of subscription to be used to effect co's transition to owner-operator mining model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
