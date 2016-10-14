Oct 14 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex Pharma - on oct 13 amended and expanded research, development and commercialization agreement with cystic fibrosis foundation therapeutics inc

* Vertex Pharma - amendment provides for upfront program award from cfft to us of $75.0 million,development funding from cfft to us of upto $6.0 million annually

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc- pursuant to amendment , co will continue to pay royalties ranging from low single digits to mid-single digits

* Vertex Pharma-entered into data license deal with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, co will pay for continuing access to data from CFF's patient registry