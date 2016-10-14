PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Digia Oyj :
* Finnish Tax Administration chooses Digia Finland Ltd as software supplier of national income register
* Solution will be delivered as a fixed-price project worth 13.7 million euros ($15.35 million)
* Overall cost for a 15-year contract period is about 90 million euros, of which Digia accounts for approximately 60 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it signed 1.39 billion won contract with Boeing Company, to provide aviation electronics equipment