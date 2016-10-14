Oct 14 Humana Inc

* Humana Inc - Annual medicare advantage and prescription drug plan open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2016

* Humana Inc - Humana will expand its telemedicine program in 2017 to 80 counties in 23 states

* Humana - In 2017, most Humana Medicare advantage members will have access to GO365(TM), Humana's wellness and rewards program