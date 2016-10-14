Italy - Factors to watch on May 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Oct 14 Humana Inc
* Humana Inc - Annual medicare advantage and prescription drug plan open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2016
* Humana Inc - Humana will expand its telemedicine program in 2017 to 80 counties in 23 states
* Humana - In 2017, most Humana Medicare advantage members will have access to GO365(TM), Humana's wellness and rewards program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.