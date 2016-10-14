Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 16
ZURICH, May 16 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Oct 14 Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts SA :
* Q1 net loss 77,000 euros ($86,248)
* Q1 EBITDA 959,000 euros
* Q1 operating income 47.8 million euros
* Considers trading on continuous market Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 16 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Q1 REVENUES REACHED CHF 52.5 MILLION VERSUS. CHF 61.2 MILLION IN Q1 2016