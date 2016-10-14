MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals doses first patient in IGNITE4 phase 3 clinical trial of eravacycline in cIAI
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc - top-line IGNITE4 data expected in 4Q 2017
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc- study is expected to enroll approximately 450 adult patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.