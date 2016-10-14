Oct 14 Hoevelrat Holding AG :

* To acquire up to 200,00 own shares, i.e. approx. 9.27 pct of the share capital of Hoevelrat Holding AG, in the context of a voluntary public purchase offer at a purchase price per share of 4.50 euros ($5.04)