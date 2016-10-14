Oct 14 Freeport-McMoran Inc

* Co to sell its onshore California Oil And Gas Properties to Sentinel Peak Resources California Llc

* Announces agreement to sell onshore California Oil & Gas properties for $742 million, including contingent consideration

* FCX to receive cash consideration of $592 million at closing, additional consideration of $50 million per annum in each of 2018, 2019, 2020

* Says net cash proceeds will be used for debt repayment

* Company does not expect to record a material gain or loss on transaction

* Says purchasers to also assume future abandonment obligations associated with properties, which had book value of about $0.1 billion at June 30