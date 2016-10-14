MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Freeport-McMoran Inc
* Co to sell its onshore California Oil And Gas Properties to Sentinel Peak Resources California Llc
* Announces agreement to sell onshore California Oil & Gas properties for $742 million, including contingent consideration
* FCX to receive cash consideration of $592 million at closing, additional consideration of $50 million per annum in each of 2018, 2019, 2020
* Says net cash proceeds will be used for debt repayment
* Company does not expect to record a material gain or loss on transaction
* Says purchasers to also assume future abandonment obligations associated with properties, which had book value of about $0.1 billion at June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.