Oct 14 Apigee Corp

* Announces early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period under proposed acquisition by Google Inc

* Says waiting period applicable to proposed acquisition of Apigee by Google Inc was terminated early by United States Federal Trade Commission on October 12

* Company is scheduled to hold special meeting of stockholders on November 8, to consider , act upon adoption ,approval of agreement, plan of merger