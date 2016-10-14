Oct 14 Freeport-McMoran Inc :

* Sentinel Peak Resources announces the acquisition of Freeport-McMoran's onshore California assets for $742 million

* Sentinel Peak Resources- has entered agreement with oil and gas subsidiary of Freeport-McMoran Inc to purchase onshore California assets for $592 million

* Sentinel Peak Resource -agreement includes additional consideration of up to $150 million payable in certain circumstances