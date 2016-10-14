MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Freeport-McMoran Inc :
* Sentinel Peak Resources announces the acquisition of Freeport-McMoran's onshore California assets for $742 million
* Sentinel Peak Resources- has entered agreement with oil and gas subsidiary of Freeport-McMoran Inc to purchase onshore California assets for $592 million
* Sentinel Peak Resource -agreement includes additional consideration of up to $150 million payable in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.