Oct 14 TK Development A/S :

* Sells 127 youth housing units at Frederiksberg, Denmark

* Construction is to start in October 2016, with completion and handover scheduled for January 2018

* Units have been conditionally sold to Koncenton

* Start-up and sale of project not to impact previously announced results estimate for 2016/17, but underpins outlook for 2017/18