Fashion retailer Rue21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.
Oct 14 Rosdorbank :
* Says recommends dividend of 9.93 roubles ($0.1596) per share for ordinary shares to be paid from remaining profit on 2015 results Source text - bit.ly/2edp02s
Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.
* Nikai meets China's Xi - Xinhua news agency (Adds Xinhua report on meeting with Xi, paragraph 4)