Oct 14 Quantum Foods Holdings :

* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 21.6 cents and 32.4 cents, being a decrease of between 40-60 percent

* Says lower full year earnings from African operations, impacted by instability in currencies

* Results hurt by significantly increased raw material costs, lower egg sales volumes, implementation of revised broiler business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)