BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding posts Q1 adj EBITDA of CHF 4.8 mln
* Q1 REVENUES REACHED CHF 52.5 MILLION VERSUS. CHF 61.2 MILLION IN Q1 2016
Oct 14 Quantum Foods Holdings :
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 21.6 cents and 32.4 cents, being a decrease of between 40-60 percent
* Says lower full year earnings from African operations, impacted by instability in currencies
* Results hurt by significantly increased raw material costs, lower egg sales volumes, implementation of revised broiler business model
BANGKOK, May 16 International tourist arrivals in Thailand rose about 7 percent in April from a year earlier, led by visitors from China, Malaysia, Russia and Japan, the tourism and sports ministry said on Tuesday.