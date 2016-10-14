BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Oct 14 China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
* Refers to announcements in relation to lawsuits and winding-up proceedings filed against company's subsidiaries
* Has received property registration records of Quanzhou Tianyu Chemical Fiber & Weaving Industry Co., Ltd
* Company is investigating transaction and will be instructing Yingke to uncover more information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)