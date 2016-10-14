Oct 14 Cantel Medical Corp

* Cantel medical announces 17% increase in semiannual dividend and new stock symbol

* Cantel medical corp says an increase in its semiannual cash dividend from $0.06 to $0.07 per outstanding share of company's common stock

* Says effective dec 5, its trading symbol for common stock listed on new york stock exchange is changing from "cmn" to "cmd" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: