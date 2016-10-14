BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Oct 14 Uhy Eca SA :
* Its unit, UHY ECA audyt, to audit 2016 and 2017 financial statements of Komputronik SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)