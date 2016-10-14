BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Oct 14 Japan Airlines Co Ltd
* Japan looks to integrate small regional air services - Nikkei
* Japan Transport Ministry's initiative will focus on creating holding co and integrating carriers that operate minor routes - Nikkei
* New holding co formed by integrating minor carriers expected to offer code-share flights with ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2eg3Th4] Further company coverage:
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.