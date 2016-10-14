Oct 14 Patheon NV :
* Three of its manufacturing sites experienced temporary
work stoppages due to power outages and weather-related events
* Manati and Florence sites have resumed full operations;
Greenville site is expected to resume operations in course of
next week
* Sites impacted by Hurricane Matthew are in Florence, South
Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; and, Manati, Puerto Rico -
SEC filing
* Hurricane Matthew caused a loss of power at Florence site
and local flooding on roadways near our Greenville site
* Does not expect temporary work stoppages to impact 2017
results
* Fire at a power plant in Puerto Rico resulted in a power
outage across most of island, including Patheon's manufacturing
site in Manati
* Greenville site is expected to resume operations in course
of next week
Source text (bit.ly/2dZXk3n)
Further company coverage: