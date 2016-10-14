Oct 14 Rosetta Genomics Ltd

* Rosetta Genomics Ltd - co has discontinued testing using four of its pcr-based gene mutation assays run out of its lake forest, california facility

* Rosetta Genomics - instead, co is exploring alternative paths to re-establish testing for these gene mutations, and revalidating these assays

* Rosetta Genomics - during the interim period co is satisfying its customer needs for this testing through third party laboratories