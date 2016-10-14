BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Oct 14 Rosetta Genomics Ltd
* Rosetta Genomics Ltd - co has discontinued testing using four of its pcr-based gene mutation assays run out of its lake forest, california facility
* Rosetta Genomics - instead, co is exploring alternative paths to re-establish testing for these gene mutations, and revalidating these assays
* Rosetta Genomics - during the interim period co is satisfying its customer needs for this testing through third party laboratories Source text: Further company coverage:
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.