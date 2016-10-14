Oct 14 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm files actions against Meizu in the United States, Germany And France

* Qualcomm- co filed complaint with United States international trade commission regarding meizu's infringement of its patents in u.s.

* Qualcomm-Filed patent infringement action in Germany and initiating infringement-seizure action in France regarding Meizu's infringement of its patents