Oct 14 Valora Effekten Handel AG :

* In the third quarter of 2016, sales of 3.2 million euros ($3.58 million) were slightly below plan (3.7 million euros)

* Cuts FY outlook to 4 to 5 million euros in sales and 50,000 to 100,000 euros in net income

* For 2017 is planning sales of 4-6 million euros