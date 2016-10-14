PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Europacorp SA :
* Luc Besson and Europacorp win their lawsuit against Avalanche Productions
* Commercial Court of Paris dismissed the company Avalanche Productions of all its requests and ordered it to pay 10,000 euros ($11,201.00) to Europacorp Source text: bit.ly/2eoUU0X Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it signed 1.39 billion won contract with Boeing Company, to provide aviation electronics equipment