UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Oct 14 Christian Dior
* Q1 revenue of Dior Couture was 502 million euros ($562.29 million) versus 471 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
HONG KONG, May 16 Australia and Hong Kong began talks to secure a free trade agreement, Australia's trade minister Steven Ciobo said on Tuesday, that he said would focus on securing increased access for service providers and could be firmed up within a year.