Oct 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant Patient Access and Pricing Committee comments on recent pricing action decisions

* Patient Access and Pricing Committee has made decisions regarding price changes of products in company's neurology, GI and urology portfolios

* Planned wholesale acquisition price changes, effective October 14, range from 2.0 percent to 9.0 percent

* There will be no pricing adjustments this year on dermatology and ophthalmology products

* 2016 pricing actions across its U.S. branded RX portfolio, represent an increase of less than 2.0 percent within calendar 2016 year