BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Oct 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant Patient Access and Pricing Committee comments on recent pricing action decisions
* Patient Access and Pricing Committee has made decisions regarding price changes of products in company's neurology, GI and urology portfolios
* Planned wholesale acquisition price changes, effective October 14, range from 2.0 percent to 9.0 percent
* There will be no pricing adjustments this year on dermatology and ophthalmology products
* 2016 pricing actions across its U.S. branded RX portfolio, represent an increase of less than 2.0 percent within calendar 2016 year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.