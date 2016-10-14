BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Oct 14 Sjw Corp
* SJW Corp - Reached settlement with Arizona Department of Transportation of $20 million on property value related to co's warehouse building located in Phoenix Arizona
* SJW Corp - Settlement related to ADOT acquiring the property to achieve its plan to develop a new highway extension
* SJW Corp - Says title to property transferred to ADOT on Oct 13, upon recording of court's final order of condemnation
* SJW Corp - Says expects to record a gain, net of tax and expenses, on property condemnation of about $5.8 million in Q4 of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2e4fKz4) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.