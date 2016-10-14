BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Oct 14 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc- has elected not to make interest payment due on October 15, 2016 with respect to its $500 million 6.75% senior notes due in 2021 Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.