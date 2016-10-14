Oct 14 Fitch on Russia

* Fitch revises outlook on Russia to stable; affirms at 'BBB-'

* Fitch - Russia has implemented a coherent and credible policy response to sharp fall in oil prices

* Fitch on Russia - capital outflows are expected to fall, reflecting easier external debt repayment schedule and greater confidence in domestic economy

* Fitch on Russia- expects that deficit financing will exhaust reserve fund in 2017 and a subsequent erosion of national wealth fund

* Fitch on Russia-economy is recovering, but growth is forecast to remain weak, at 1.3% in 2017, 2% in 2018, after expected contraction of 0.5% in 2016

* Fitch on Russia - expects Russia's public finances to remain strong versus 'BBB' peers, despite execution risks to fiscal consolidation strategy

