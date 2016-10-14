Oct 14 Fitch on Russia
* Fitch revises outlook on Russia to stable; affirms at
'BBB-'
* Fitch - Russia has implemented a coherent and credible
policy response to sharp fall in oil prices
* Fitch on Russia - capital outflows are expected to fall,
reflecting easier external debt repayment schedule and greater
confidence in domestic economy
* Fitch on Russia- expects that deficit financing will
exhaust reserve fund in 2017 and a subsequent erosion of
national wealth fund
* Fitch on Russia-economy is recovering, but growth is
forecast to remain weak, at 1.3% in 2017, 2% in 2018, after
expected contraction of 0.5% in 2016
* Fitch on Russia - expects Russia's public finances to
remain strong versus 'BBB' peers, despite execution risks to
fiscal consolidation strategy
* Fitch on Russia - capital outflows are expected to fall,
reflecting an easier external debt repayment schedule and
greater confidence in domestic economy
Source text for Eikon: