BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Oct 14 Osiris Therapeutics Inc
* says on October 14, 2016, company commenced steps to terminate enrollment in its OTI-15-01 phase III clinical trial
* Osiris -trial was investigating safety and efficacy of OTI-15-01 in patients suffering from chronic DFUS that have not responded to standard of care therapy
* Osiris -patients currently enrolled in trial will continue with their current course of treatment and scheduled visit assessments, as outlined in protocol
* Osiris -decision to terminate reflects co's desire to allocate more of its research, development resources to other clinical programs-SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2epHgdQ) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.