Oct 14 Osiris Therapeutics Inc

* says on October 14, 2016, company commenced steps to terminate enrollment in its OTI-15-01 phase III clinical trial

* Osiris -trial was investigating safety and efficacy of OTI-15-01 in patients suffering from chronic DFUS that have not responded to standard of care therapy

* Osiris -patients currently enrolled in trial will continue with their current course of treatment and scheduled visit assessments, as outlined in protocol

* Osiris -decision to terminate reflects co's desire to allocate more of its research, development resources to other clinical programs-SEC filing