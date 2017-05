Oct 14 Northstar Realty Europe Corp

* Northstar Realty Europe Corp says determined that it will settle its 4.625% senior stock settlable notes in cash at maturity

* Northstar Realty Europe Corp - notes mature on december 15, 2016 and there is currently $68 million of principal balance outstanding Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dq2GF0) Further company coverage: