Oct 14 Nikkei:

* Fujitsu Ltd to eliminate 400-500 jobs in Germany, to follow 2,200 job cuts in the U.K. and Finland announced recently - Nikkei

* Fujitsu's German unit is set to make reductions with a final decision coming once negotiations with workers are concluded - Nikkei