BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri applies to regulator to resume review of Restructuring
* Says it applies to securities regulator to resume review of its asset restructuring application
Oct 17 Black Sea Property As (BSP-ME.OL)
* Says opening of building M is postponed until 2018; opening of buildings P and N seen from july 1, 2017
* Says had previously announced the opening of the resort for the entire 2017 season
* Says approved issue of 3 million shares on preferential basis to promoter group