Oct 17 Beni Stabili SpA :

* Has bought 20 percent of Beni Stabili Development Milano - Greenway (BSDMG) at the price of 6.5 million euros ($7.28 million), so now Beni Stabili owns it at 100 percent

* Thanks to the agreement Beni Stabili is the only owner of Symbiosis and Schievano areas, both in Milan Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)