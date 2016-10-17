Oct 17 Go Internet SpA :

* Says that the board has approved the proposal of the institutional investor to amend their binding expression of interest

* The institutional investor says they intend to subscribe to the shares resulting from the capital increase that may remain unsubscribed at the end of the offer period, also through the acquisition and exercise of pre-emption rights

* The institutional investor will still subscribe as well to shares for up to the maximum nominal value of 2 million euros ($2.24 million)

* On Sept. 27, the board approved a rights issue for up to 4.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)