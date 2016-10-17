BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri applies to regulator to resume review of Restructuring
* Says it applies to securities regulator to resume review of its asset restructuring application
Oct 17 Kiatnakin Bank Pcl
* Qtrly consolidated NPL's amounted to 10.39 billion baht or 5.9% of total loans, decreasing from 6.1% in 2q16
* As at September 30, 2016, the capital adequacy ratio was at 18.80%
* Says approved issue of 3 million shares on preferential basis to promoter group