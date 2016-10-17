BRIEF-Krezus Q1 net profit increases to 9.7 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Marlowe Plc :
* Announces that it has acquired Hentland Limited for a total enterprise value of up to 7.6 million stg on a cash and debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen Further company coverage: