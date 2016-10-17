BRIEF-VALUE GOLF plans business alliance with GOLF DO
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
Oct 17 CI Games SA :
* "Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3" ("SGW3") to have its premiere on April 4, 2017
* Decides to postpone the game's premiere until April 4 next year, following the analysis of the current work progress on the game, especially on its optimisation and functioning on consoles
* The game's debut had already beed deferred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 2.62 BILLION VERSUS RUB 3.58 BILLION YEAR AGO