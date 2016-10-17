BRIEF-Krezus Q1 net profit increases to 9.7 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 (Reuters) -
* JSE: MTN - Extension Of The Mtn Zakhele Futhi Offer Period to Friday, 28 October 2016
* MTN and MTN Zakhele have agreed to extend MTN zakhele futhi offer by a week to Friday, 28 October 2016
* Mtn Group - extension largely to allow MTN Zakhele investors, who wish to elect ordinary shares, time to complete their re-investment offer election process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen Further company coverage: