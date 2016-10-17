Oct 17 (Reuters) -

* JSE: MTN - Extension Of The Mtn Zakhele Futhi Offer Period to Friday, 28 October 2016

* MTN and MTN Zakhele have agreed to extend MTN zakhele futhi offer by a week to Friday, 28 October 2016

* Mtn Group - extension largely to allow MTN Zakhele investors, who wish to elect ordinary shares, time to complete their re-investment offer election process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: