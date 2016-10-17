BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri applies to regulator to resume review of Restructuring
* Says it applies to securities regulator to resume review of its asset restructuring application
Oct 17 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Says its portfolio company Enersize plans to list in Stockholm First North
* Listing is planned to take place during 2017
* Cleantech Invest's effective fully diluted ownership in Enersize after investment round is 42.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it applies to securities regulator to resume review of its asset restructuring application
* Says approved issue of 3 million shares on preferential basis to promoter group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: