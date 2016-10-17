BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri applies to regulator to resume review of Restructuring
* Says it applies to securities regulator to resume review of its asset restructuring application
Oct 17 BV Holding AG :
* Net profit as of Sept 30, 2016 (IFRS) of 15.8 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/2dZVwL3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved issue of 3 million shares on preferential basis to promoter group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: