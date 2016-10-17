Oct 17 Robert Walters Plc :

* Q3 trading update

* Good performance with Q3 group net fee income up 8 pct* (23 pct actual)

* UK Q3 net fee income 23.4 mln stg versus 21.5 mln stg year earlier

* Q3 Europe net fee income up 8 pct* (27 pct actual)

* Current trading remains in line with market expectations - CEO

* In the UK, financial services remained relatively subdued but with signs of a pick-up in activity levels towards end of quarter