Oct 17 Pricer AB
* bfresh selects pricer for its sign solution for item
pricing
* Created by Fresh Formats LLC, an Ahold Delhaize company
established in 2014 to explore and develop new format
opportunities, bfresh is a test model that's a departure from
traditional brick-and-mortar grocery stores
* Orders are expected through 2017, but they are not
expected to have a material impact on Pricer's 2017 result
* "This decision is of significant strategic value for our
US market position as we gain understanding to build and deliver
in-store technologies to stay ahead
of retailer and shopper needs," adds Pricer's acting CEO Charles
Jackson.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)