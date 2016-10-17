Oct 17 Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

* Sept-quarter net profit 2.33 billion rupees

* Sept-quarter total income from operations 21.67 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept-quarter last year was 1.80 billion rupees; total income from operations was 18.11 billion rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of 1 rupee per share

* Approved issuance of NCDs worth upto 50 billion rupees

* Approved issuance of unsecured debentures worth upto 10 billion rupees Source text:bit.ly/2dhv65I Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)