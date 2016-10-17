Oct 17 UltraTech Cement Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 6.14 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 65.09 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 4.90 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 66.69 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 5.12 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dhvgKo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)