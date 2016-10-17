BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 17 UltraTech Cement Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 6.14 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 65.09 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 4.90 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 66.69 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 5.12 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dhvgKo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago