BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ to buy back up to 1.49 pct of own shares worth 100 bln yen
* to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Fitch:
* Fitch - Weak Nigerian economy will endanger fiscal consolidation
* Fitch on Nigeria - Expect real GDP to contract by 1% in 2016, compared with our earlier forecast of a 1.5% expansion
* Fitch - Substantially cut growth forecasts for Nigeria to reflect a weak performance in 1H16 and continuing policy challenges
* Fitch on Nigeria: Medium-Term growth outlook remains significantly lower than 5.6% growth seen in 2010-14
* Fitch on Nigeria - Expect a limited bounce back and forecast a recovery to 2.6% next year, with downside risks if dollar liquidity remains tight
SYDNEY, May 15 Australia's biggest banks will pass on the financial hit from a new A$6.2 billion ($4.60 billion) tax to their customers and shareholders, the companies said on Monday in their first detailed responses to the surprise levy.