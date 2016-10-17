BRIEF-Thai President Foods says qtrly net profit 507.2 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 507.2 million baht versus 471.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Food Idea Holdings Ltd
* Food Idea Holdings Ltd- Expected to record a loss before tax of approximately HK$256 million for nine months ended 30 September 2016
* Food Idea Holdings - Expected result due to significant decrease in unrealised gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says concern of unit's uncollectible or delayed receivables of 94.0 million yen and 23.4 million yen from two Japan based companies, respectively