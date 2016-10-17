BRIEF-TORIDOLL Holdings to buy two HK-based firms via unit
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
Oct 17 Italia Independent Group SpA :
* Shareholders approve capital increase of up to 15 million euros ($16.80 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago